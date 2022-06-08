Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 40,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

