Piper Sandler Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $44.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

PLAY opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

