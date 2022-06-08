Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.91.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

NYSE BE opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.09. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $55,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,308,939.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.