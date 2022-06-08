Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.23.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.73. Plug Power has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.