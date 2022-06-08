Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 100.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

