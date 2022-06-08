Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.63.
Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter.
Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plumas Bancorp (PLBC)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.