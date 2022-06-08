Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.00.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pluristem Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
