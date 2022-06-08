Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.