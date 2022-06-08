Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,278. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $782.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

