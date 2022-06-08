Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.