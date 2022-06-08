Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $27.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market cap of $782.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.