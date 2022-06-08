Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $27.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE PLYM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market cap of $782.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.