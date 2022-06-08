PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the stock.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of PMVP stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 35,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,305. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $473.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 425,753 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

