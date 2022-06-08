Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.30) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will earn ($3.30) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSTX. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

