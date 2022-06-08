Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $301.10 million, a PE ratio of 123.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 707.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.