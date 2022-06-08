Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.79.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of PWCDF opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.