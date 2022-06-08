PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives $7.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWFL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of PWFL opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.91. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Brodsky purchased 18,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $53,037.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at $62,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

