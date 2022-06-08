PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PREKF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 60,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,772. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

