PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSK. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.65.
Shares of PSK stock traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 280,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,734. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.75 and a 12-month high of C$20.42. The company has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.
