Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Sells C$125,508.13 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

PD stock traded up C$1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$106.82. 95,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,224. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$94.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of C$35.82 and a 12-month high of C$107.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. TD Securities increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.77.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

