Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grand Central Investment Group grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 39,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

