PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $770,400.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,099,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,006. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $95.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.76.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSMT. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

