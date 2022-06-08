Primerica, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.85 Per Share (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primerica in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.85.

Get Primerica alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 52 week low of $113.99 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average is $139.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,817,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.