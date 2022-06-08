Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -726.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after buying an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,217,000 after buying an additional 280,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,877,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

