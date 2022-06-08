ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 599,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 242,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the period.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

