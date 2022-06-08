PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). PROS reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

PROS stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. PROS has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PROS by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PROS by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 122,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PROS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,255,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in PROS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

