Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Proterra stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. 1,909,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,880. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Proterra has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTRA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.
Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.
