PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $12,011,392.80 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PTC stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.52. The company had a trading volume of 521,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average is $111.98.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

