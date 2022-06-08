PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($4.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.55) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.23). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The business had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $34,951.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $478,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

