Pure Storage (PSTG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) recently:

6/2/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $34.00.

5/27/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $30.00.

5/20/2022 – Pure Storage was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -109.44 and a beta of 1.52. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

