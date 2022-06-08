PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.56.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PVH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in PVH by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.