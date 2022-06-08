PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.00 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. OTR Global cut shares of PVH to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.56.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PVH by 245.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in PVH by 7.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

