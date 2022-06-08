Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Boosted by Analyst

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a report released on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will earn $3.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

BHF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 17.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,533,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

