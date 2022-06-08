Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. Boosted by Desjardins (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Desjardins raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$80.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.71.

Shares of DOL opened at C$69.81 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$52.30 and a 52-week high of C$76.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.44 billion and a PE ratio of 32.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

