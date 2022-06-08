Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Lowered by Analyst

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

CNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

In related news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

