Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Raised by Analyst

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ICL Group in a report released on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICL. Barclays started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $23.832 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 3,128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 201,858 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214,556 shares during the period.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

