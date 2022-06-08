Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Kellogg (NYSE:K) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kellogg in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kellogg by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after buying an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

