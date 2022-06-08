Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, June 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.
LHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
