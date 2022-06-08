Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Seagen in a report issued on Sunday, June 5th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of SGEN opened at $144.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average of $140.82. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Seagen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $57,872.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $7,335,312. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

