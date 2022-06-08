Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$78.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.93 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.95.

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$1.21 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$4.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

