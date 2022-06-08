Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TransMedics Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.74.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,516 shares of company stock worth $1,685,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

