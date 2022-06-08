Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cigna Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cigna in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $6.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.34. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CI. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.84.

Shares of CI stock opened at $262.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.23. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

