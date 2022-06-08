Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aflac in a research note issued on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

