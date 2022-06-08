Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

