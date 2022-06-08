Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

NYSE FRT opened at $112.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,191,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

