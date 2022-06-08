Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FM. Eight Capital upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.13.

TSE FM opened at C$37.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$2,132,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$92,125,362. Insiders have sold 97,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,647 over the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

