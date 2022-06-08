Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion.
TSE FM opened at C$37.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35.
In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$2,132,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$92,125,362. Insiders have sold 97,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,647 over the last 90 days.
About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Featured Stories
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.