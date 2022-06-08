Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

GL stock opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $3,960,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,382. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.