Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research note issued on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,625,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 132.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 265,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 151,165 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $739,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.