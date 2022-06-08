Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Boosted by Analyst

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Yatra Online in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $121.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 50.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,835,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 404,740 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,695,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 117,126 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yatra Online by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

