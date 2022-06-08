Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Curtis M. Stevens Sells 5,987 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NX traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,140,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.