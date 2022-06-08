Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$97.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.56 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Quantum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of QMCO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 384,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,138. The stock has a market cap of $130.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.25. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

In other news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 89,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quantum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 182,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quantum by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Quantum by 792.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

