Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.44.

QBR.B has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$36.00 price target on Quebecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

QBR.B traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.61. 157,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.36. The firm has a market cap of C$6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$26.03 and a 1 year high of C$33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

