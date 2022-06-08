Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $7.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,494. The company has a market cap of $348.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 477,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,806.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,318,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Radius Health by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Radius Health by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Radius Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its position in Radius Health by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,421,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 1,146,219 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.