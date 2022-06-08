Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 477,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,806.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Radius Health by 319.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. 22,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,494. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $348.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.03. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

